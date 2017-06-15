Malaysian Air Force Plane Goes Missing, Search Operation Begins

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A search and rescue mission has been launched for a missing Royal Malaysia Air Force aircraft, local media cited the air force as saying in a statement Thursday.

Royal Malaysian Air Force says a Hawk 108 fighter jet is feared missing around north Kuantan after losing contact at 11.30am pic.twitter.com/gWCBKJlwgL — Amy Chew (@AmyChewCNA) 15 июня 2017 г.

"The aircraft departed from the Kuantan air base at 11am [03:00 GMT] and lost contact at 11.30am near the Pahang-Terengganu border," Channel News Asia said.

Defense Minister Hishammuddin Hussein has received the "troubling news" and said he hopes everybody is safe.