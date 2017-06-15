Japanese Parliament Passes Controversial Anti-Conspiracy Bill Amid Protests

TOKYO (Sputnik) — The upper house of the Japanese parliament passed a controversial bill early on Thursday that authorizes measures aimed at preventing terror plots in the run-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
A demonstration was held outside the National Diet during the entire session, with protesters calling amendments to anti-terrorism laws undemocratic and disruptive to the nation’s criminal law.
Critics fear that the so-called anti-conspiracy legislation, which criminalizes plotting to commit 277 offenses, could increase state surveillance of labor unions and other civil rights groups. One of the contentious clauses seeks to punish a group of conspirators where only one person tried to raise money or survey the site of a future crime.
