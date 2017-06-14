Register
18:42 GMT +314 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Supreme Court of Victoria Front Entrance

    Australian Ministers to Face Court for Criticizing Terrorist Prison Sentences

    CC BY 3.0 / Nickbenanh / Supreme Court of Victoria Front Entrance
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 4921

    Three Australian ministers will have to face Victoria’s Supreme Court to explain why they should not face charges of contempt after having accused a Victorian judiciary of "endorsing and embracing shorter sentences for terrorism offences," according to local media reports.

    South Melbourne ambulance
    CC BY 2.0 / Takashi Ota / Ambulance
    Australian Prime Minister Calls Deadly Melbourne Siege Terrorist Attack
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Three Australian ministers were ordered to appear on Friday before the Supreme Court of the southeastern state of Victoria to explain why they should not face charges of contempt after having accused a Victorian judiciary of "endorsing and embracing shorter sentences for terrorism offences," local media reported on Wednesday, citing a letter from Judicial Registrar Ian Irving.

    The ministers will have to face Victoria’s Supreme Court "to make any submissions as to why they should not be referred for prosecution for contempt," the letter obtained by Fairfax Media said.

    On Tuesday, Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt, Assistant Treasurer Michael Sukkar and Human Services Minister Alan Tudge told The Australian newspaper that the court was performing "ideological experiments," with the judges being "more concerned about the terrorists than the safety of the community."

    Four Pirate Bay Founders Acquitted in Copyright Case
    © Flickr/ Bhupinder Nayyar
    Australian Court Orders Torrent Sites Blocked Across the Country
    The ministers’ statements were related to the appeal against a 7.5-year non-parole sentence of a terrorist who pleaded guilty of planning a terrorist attack in 2015.

    "The attributed statements appear to intend to bring the Court into disrepute, to assert the judges have and will apply an ideologically based predisposition in deciding the case or cases and that the judges will not apply the law," the letter obtained by the media company said.

    On June 5, a terror attack took place in the capital of Victoria, the city of Melbourne, leaving one man dead and three police officers wounded. According to media reports, the terrorist was identified as an Australian national of Chinese origin, who had been allowed on parole after a trial over a massive terrorist suicide attack plot in 2010.

    Related:

    Australian Court Orders Torrent Sites Blocked Across the Country
    Australian Doctors Challenge Refugee Detention Secrecy in High Court
    Papua New Guinea Court Rules Australian Detention Center at Manus Illegal
    Tags:
    Victoria’s Supreme Court, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Baikonur Cosmodrome Museum: The History of the First Earth Spaceport
    Baikonur Cosmodrome Museum: The History of the First Earth Spaceport
    Magic Trick
    Magic Trick
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok