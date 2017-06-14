Indian Intel Agencies Warn of Terror Trade Along India-Myanmar Border

© AFP 2017/ CHANDAN KHANNA India Struggles to Douse Negative Sentiments in Areas Bordering China, Myanmar

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Indian intelligence agencies have submitted a detailed report to the Home Ministry outlining the routes and ways terrorists are trading weapons, drug and counterfeit currency along the border.

Accordingly, Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh has ordered the formation of a committee to examine the rules under the FMR between the two countries.

“Government will constitute Special Secretary, Internal Security-headed committee to examine the present rules adopted by border states for implementation of Free Movement Regime. The committee will submit its report in three months after consulting the states and other stake holders,” Home Minister Rajnath Singh said after a review meeting of the India-Myanmar border issues.

The Free Movement Regime allows visa free travel up to 16 km across the India-Myanmar border on each side.

India shares a 1,643 km-long border with Myanmar which include the Indian states of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram.