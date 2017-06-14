Register
14 June 2017
    An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier patrols along a fence at the India-Pakistan border in R.S Pora, southwest of Jammu, on October 3, 2016

    Indian Intel Agencies Warn of Terror Trade Along India-Myanmar Border

    © AFP 2017/ TAUSEEF MUSTAFA
    Asia & Pacific
    0 5610

    India is concerned that the free movement regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar is being misused by terrorists to smuggle arms and drugs across the porous border between the two countries.

    Kohima, capital of the northeastern state of Nagaland
    © AFP 2017/ CHANDAN KHANNA
    India Struggles to Douse Negative Sentiments in Areas Bordering China, Myanmar
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Indian intelligence agencies have submitted a detailed report to the Home Ministry outlining the routes and ways terrorists are trading weapons, drug and counterfeit currency along the border.

    Accordingly, Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh has ordered the formation of a committee to examine the rules under the FMR between the two countries.

    “Government will constitute Special Secretary, Internal Security-headed committee to examine the present rules adopted by border states for implementation of Free Movement Regime. The committee will submit its report in three months after consulting the states and other stake holders,” Home Minister Rajnath Singh said after a review meeting of the India-Myanmar border issues.

    The Free Movement Regime allows visa free travel up to 16 km across the India-Myanmar border on each side.

    India shares a 1,643 km-long border with Myanmar which include the Indian states of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram.

