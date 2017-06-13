Japanese Court Clears Restart of Nuclear Reactors at Genkai Power Plant

© AFP 2017/ JIJI PRESS Dozens in Southwestern Japan Rally Against Restart of Nuclear Plant Reactor

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to Kyodo news agency, the judge was satisfied with the quality of the new safety standards at the station.

About 230 local residents filed their lawsuit in 2011, questioning the reliability of safety measures at the power plant in case of an earthquake.

The lawsuit was filed a few months after an earthquake triggered a tsunami which, in turn, led to meltdowns at the Fukushima I Nuclear Power Plant and radioactive contamination of nearby territories.

After the Fukushima disaster, all of Japan's NPPs were either closed or had their operations suspended. However, the country has been restoring NPP usage after certain safety inspections have been completed.

