06:18 GMT +313 June 2017
    A Chinese god statue is cleaned by an Indonesian of Chinese descent in preparation for the Lunar New Year celebration at a temple in the China Town in Jakarta, Indonesia

    Chinese Cultural Restorers Revive Ancient Artworks

    © AP Photo/ Tatan Syuflana
    In the lead up to China's Cultural Heritage Day that falls Saturday, a series of short documentaries about a team of "magical" conservator-restorers has gone viral online.

    The three five-minute episodes introduce the extraordinary work undertaken in a cultural relic restoration center in the city of Jingzhou in Central China's Hubei Province. 

    Using cutting-edge technology and unparalleled techniques, the team of scientists led by chemist Wu Shunqing, 68, has stunned viewers with their repairs of ancient relics. 

    Before the invention of paper, bamboo slips were used for writing. Narrow strips of bamboo bound together by thread carrying lines of Chinese characters have been cherished finds for archaeologists. 

    "However, they are easily mistaken for rotten soil as oxidation can turn bamboo black the moment it is unearthed," Wu said. 

    Thanks to his team and their unique skills, the blackened strips can be restored to their original color and the ancient characters painted on them rediscovered. 

    Palmyra recaptured by Syrian Arab Army backed by Russian Air Force
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Alayeddin
    Foundation to Assist Palmyra Restoration to Be Set Up in Russia

    Buried bamboo slips often remain submerged in mud and water for thousands of years. Even the gentlest of touches could destroy them. From excavation to cleaning, the process requires the level of care given to a newborn baby. 

    "Firstly we must soak a bamboo slip in distilled water to ensure it remains moist. Then a soft brush is used to remove mud and other substances," Wu said. 

    A decolorizing agent is then used to return the bamboo to its original color without destroying the ink. 

    Drying out the slips posed a major challenge for restoration efforts in the 1990s. If slips were dehydrated too quickly, there was an increased risk of damage. 

    To avoid this, Wu's team first soaked the slips in ethanol to support the internal structure of the bamboo and prevent them from cracking as they dried. 

    A man touches an icon with the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday at St. Petka Orthodox church in Skopje, Macedonia
    © AP Photo/ Boris Grdanoski
    He Is Risen (Again): Christian Artisans Revive Ancient Imagery in Old Bethlehem

    Once characters are visible and can be scanned and documented, the bamboo slips are put on display. 

    The Jingzhou Museum adjacent to the center is home to a precious treasure — an ornate drum carried by a pair of long-necked birds each standing on the back of a crouching tiger. 

    "It was not just a burial artifact, but also a musical instrument, and an unusually fine example of lacquerware," Wu said. 

    The huge piece, marked by exquisite workmanship and the glowing colors of natural pigments, demonstrates the heights reached by Chinese craftsmen over 2,000 years ago. 

    However, when it was excavated in 2000, it was in a horrible condition. "The bird's beaks, wings and legs were either broken or rotten, and the drum could not stand on its own. It was disheartening," Wu recalled. 

    Recycle Group
    © Photo: Courtesy of Recycle Group
    'Recyclable' Art: Progressive Russian Artists Who Found Fame in Europe and US

    Due to the difficulty of safely removing the moisture, many pieces of excavated lacquerware were kept underwater for decades, until Wu made a significant breakthrough. 

    He found that applying glyoxal, an organic chemical, during the dehydration process effectively preserved the original shape and color of the lacquerware. 

    The technique led the government to entrust the center with the restoration and preservation of 400 pieces of lacquerware unearthed from the Mawangdui Han tombs in the 1970s. 

    After moisture has been removed, experts apply natural pigments to restore the lacquerware's original colors. 

    Wu's team has also been exploring new techniques to restore ancient silk, an extremely delicate and complex task. 

    Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Yasumasa Nagamine speaks to the media upon his arrival at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, April 4, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man
    Japan Ambassador Returns to S. Korea Despite Comfort Women Statue Row

    Silk does not preserve well and many pieces unearthed from tombs have already started to decompose or disintegrate. For example, unearthed silks from in the Warring States Period (475-221 BC) have usually started to rot after being buried for more than 2,000 years. Even if they survive excavation, the fragile textiles can easily be ruined, similar to bamboo slips. 

    Wu has preserved more than 500 pieces of silk, including a rare gown embroidered with birds and flowers. 

    In January 1982, archeologists found the gown amongst 152 pieces of silk inside a coffin unearthed from a Warring States Period tomb in Jingzhou. 

    In 2000, Wu developed a technique that used microorganisms to eat away at hazardous substances on the textiles, such as mildew and salt crystals. 

    The State Administration of Cultural Heritage recognized the technique as "revolutionary," honoring it with a national prize for innovation in cultural relic preservation in 2005. 

    statue, art, Hubei, China
