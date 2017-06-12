Pakistani Baby Who Got Medical Visa Through Indian Minister Arrives In Delhi

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Baby Rohaan came to India via the border at Wagah on Monday and will be treated in Jaypee Hospitals in Noida, near New Delhi.

"Keeping aside the tensions between the two countries, the minister did a noble act of thinking about the child's health," a statement from the Jaypee Hospitals said. "We welcome the baby and family and are pleased to know that with our expert doctors and world class services that we provide, we are able to build trust for us in people across nations."

In spite of the rivalry between neighbors India and Pakistan, humanitarian gestures like this one work to soothe the climate between the two countries.

Due to the minister's initiative, Rohaan obtained a medical visa to come to India for his treatment.

No. The child will not suffer. Pls contact Indian High Commission in Pakistan. We will give the medical visa. pic.twitter.com/4ADWkFV6Ht https://t.co/OLVO3OiYMB — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 31, 2017

​Earlier, Rohaan's father sought the help of Minister Swaraj as he was denied a visa due to hostile conditions between the two countries.