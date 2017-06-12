Register
    People watch a TV news program reporting North Korea's nuclear test at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. (File)

    'North Korea's Denuclearization is Matter of Survival for South Korea'

    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    Asia & Pacific
    Topic:
    The Relationship Between the Two Koreas (165)
    123940

    South Korea reiterated its call for ending Pyongyang's nuclear program.

    TOKYO (Sputnik) — The end of Pyongyang’s nuclear program is a matter of survival for Seoul, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Monday.

    "North Korea's denuclearization is needed to ensure peace in the world and Northeast Asia, but for South Korea, it is a matter of survival," Moon said at a meeting with Toshihiro Nikai, a special envoy of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

    According to Moon’s office, Nikai conveyed to the South Korean leader a letter from Abe, in which the Japanese prime minister stressed the need to continue putting pressure on North Korea and to strengthen the sanctions until Pyongyang completely abandons its nuclear program.

    A ballistic rocket is test-fired through a precision control guidance system in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) May 30, 2017
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    North Korea Rejects New UNSC Sanctions, Intends to Continue Nuclear Buildup
    Moon, in his turn, said that sanctions and pressure alone were not enough to settle the issue, and stressed the need to bring North Korea back to the negotiating table, Moon’s spokesman Park Soo-hyun said, as cited by the media.

    Moon explained that South Korea must keep up with sanctions and pressure, but at the same time show its northern neighbor that once Pyongyang ends the nuclear program, it will receive help from Seoul.

    Earlier in June, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution to expand the scope of sanctions, travel ban and asset freeze against North Korea.

    North Korea conducted its most recent ballistic missile launch on June 8, launching several short-range surface-to-ship cruise missiles off the country’s eastern coast in what was the fourth missile test over a month.

    Topic:
    The Relationship Between the Two Koreas (165)

    Tags:
    denuclearization, Toshihiro Nikai, Shinzo Abe, Moon Jae-in, South Korea, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
