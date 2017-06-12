US, Afghan Convoy in Nangarhar Province Hit by Roadside Bomb

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A convoy carrying US and Afghan personnel was hit by a roadside bomb and attacked by small arms fire in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, the US forces in Afghanistan said in a press release on Monday.

"We can confirm that a convoy with US and Afghan personnel was struck by a roadside bomb and attacked with small arms fire in Nangarhar Province," the release stated.

© AP Photo/ Massoud Hossaini Daesh Terror Group Claims Responsibility for Attack on NATO Convoy in Afghanistan

The troops in the convoy returned fire, and there were no US casualties, the release noted.

The incident remains under investigation, the release added.

Three US soldiers were killed in an attack on Saturday in the Nangarhar province.