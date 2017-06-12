Indian Troops Fired on Pakistan Border to Defend Themselves - Diplomatic Source

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — Earlier on Monday, Pakistani authorities reportedly summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh to speak of civilian deaths in Chirikot and Hot Spring Sectors that resulted, allegedly, from India's firing on Saturday and earlier on Monday.

"India conveyed to Pakistan that Indian Army responded only on self defense due to increasing incidents of ceasefire violations by the Pakistani Army," the sources said.

The incidents reportedly happened near the Line of Control, which separates the Kashmir region, disputed between India and Pakistan. The area has seen many deadly incidents.