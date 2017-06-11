Turkish Police Detain 18 People in Istanbul Suspected of Daesh Links

© AP Photo/ Mahir Alan/Dha-Depo Photos Alleged Daesh Fighters Killed in Turkish Capital Planned to Attack Ruling Party

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Dogan news agency, the officers of the anti-terror police department carried out raids at 19 addresses in 11 districts of the Turkish city of Istanbul.

Apart from the detentions of the suspects, who were suspected of participating in clashes on behalf of Daesh in Syria, the authorities captured weapons, ammunition and documents during the raids. The suspects were taken to police for questioning, the media outlet said.

Also on Sunday, the Turkish law enforcement detained five people in the Kilis province located near the Syrian border. The detainees were trying to sneak into Turkey from Syria illegally and were supposedly Daesh militants, the news agency reported.

In May, Ankara Governor Ercan Topaca, said that the country's authorities killed two Daesh terrorists who had planned a terror act during the convention of the Turkish ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) on May 21.