Indians in Qatar Fear the Worst in Gulf Crisis Uncertainty

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Qatar is a favorite destination in the Gulf for Indians as more than 6 million of them live there. But the recent crisis has created fear among them as they are not only facing a shortage of basic amenities but are also concerned about their future if the diplomatic crisis snowballs further.

A Sputnik correspondent contacted some Indians based in Qatar. One of them is Agam Gopakumar, who hails from the southern Indian state of Kerala. Almost half of the Indian population in Qatar is from Kerala.

Agam Gopakumar has been in Qatar for more than 20 years. He works for a construction company but now is worried about his future due to the isolation of Qatar.

“Here the situation is not good. We are facing a shortage of basic goods and the situation will further aggravate in the long run. We Indians are fearing that the situation may become worse if the diplomatic isolation culminates into economic isolation which will result in a shortage of foods etc,” he told Sputnik.

“I am fearing about my future, I don’t know what will happen if I have to go back to India. I have a secure job here. Indian government should do something to ensure the safety and security of Indians here in Qatar and also use their diplomatic influence to solve the crisis as Qatar is the second home for Keralites,” Gopakumar added.

The Indian government is also concerned about the sudden turn of events in the Gulf region as the remittance from Qatar accounts for more than 6 percent of India’s total inflow. Further, Indian exports to Qatar are worth more than $1 billion while the bilateral trade stands at around $ 16 billion since Qatar is the principal supplier of gas to India. Therefore, the Indian government is constantly monitoring developments in the Gulf region.

The Indian Embassy in Qatar also put out a statement a few days ago, asking Indian citizens not to believe in rumors without cross-checking facts.

Nothing is happening that suggests any threat to physical security. Please update yourself of the latest news and do not believe rumours. — India in Qatar (@IndEmbDoha) 7 июня 2017 г.

​“Since India has very close economic and political relations with Gulf nations, the Qatar crisis is likely to affect us in the long run although there seems no immediate threat the Indians living in the region. American support for Saudi Arabia will definitely change the complexion the power play in the region. As India has good bilateral relations with all the Gulf nations, therefore it will not meddle in the crisis but keeping a close watch is necessary,” Yogendra Kumar, a former diplomat who has served in UAE, told Sputnik.