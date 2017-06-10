Register
13:07 GMT +310 June 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Doha

    Indians in Qatar Fear the Worst in Gulf Crisis Uncertainty

    CC0 / /
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 11920

    Indians in Qatar are concerned about their safety due to the current crisis the Persian Gulf after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt snapped ties with Qatar over alleged terror links.

    Buildings along the Sheikh Zayed road which roughly runs parallel to the United Arab Emirate's coastline along the Persian Gulf
    © AFP 2017/ KARIM SAHIB
    US Navy Orders Services Over $90 Million for Bahrain, UAE Bases in Persian Gulf
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Qatar is a favorite destination in the Gulf for Indians as more than 6 million of them live there. But the recent crisis has created fear among them as they are not only facing a shortage of basic amenities but are also concerned about their future if the diplomatic crisis snowballs further.

    A Sputnik correspondent contacted some Indians based in Qatar. One of them is Agam Gopakumar, who hails from the southern Indian state of Kerala. Almost half of the Indian population in Qatar is from Kerala.

    Agam Gopakumar has been in Qatar for more than 20 years. He works for a construction company but now is worried about his future due to the isolation of Qatar.

    “Here the situation is not good. We are facing a shortage of basic goods and the situation will further aggravate in the long run. We Indians are fearing that the situation may become worse if the diplomatic isolation culminates into economic isolation which will result in a shortage of foods etc,” he told Sputnik.

    “I am fearing about my future, I don’t know what will happen if I have to go back to India. I have a secure job here. Indian government should do something to ensure the safety and security of Indians here in Qatar and also use their diplomatic influence to solve the crisis as Qatar is the second home for Keralites,” Gopakumar added.

    C-17 Globemaster III
    © Flickr/ DVIDSHUB
    India to Purchase Sole C-17 Transporters in Boeing's Inventory
    The Indian government is also concerned about the sudden turn of events in the Gulf region as the remittance from Qatar accounts for more than 6 percent of India’s total inflow. Further, Indian exports to Qatar are worth more than $1 billion while the bilateral trade stands at around $ 16 billion since Qatar is the principal supplier of gas to India. Therefore, the Indian government is constantly monitoring developments in the Gulf region.

    The Indian Embassy in Qatar also put out a statement a few days ago, asking Indian citizens not to believe in rumors without cross-checking facts.

    ​“Since India has very close economic and political relations with Gulf nations, the Qatar crisis is likely to affect us in the long run although there seems no immediate threat the Indians living in the region. American support for Saudi Arabia will definitely change the complexion the power play in the region. As India has good bilateral relations with all the Gulf nations, therefore it will not meddle in the crisis but keeping a close watch is necessary,” Yogendra Kumar, a former diplomat who has served in UAE, told Sputnik.

    Related:

    Qatar Diplomatic Crisis Unlikely to Affect Vienna Deal - Saudi Energy Minister
    How Russia Could Mediate Settlement of Saudi-Qatar Diplomatic Crisis
    Merkel Urges Gulf States, Iran, Turkey to Work Together to End Qatar Crisis
    UAE Ambassador to US Urges Qatar Re-Examine Regional Policies
    Tags:
    diplomatic crisis, Qatar, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Deep Waters
    Deep Waters
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok