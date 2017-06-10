Japan, China and South Korea to Pursue Joint Research in the Arctic

The East Asian countries reached the agreement during their second high-level trilateral talks on Arctic issues at the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo. The first round of talks was held in Seoul in April last year.
A joint statement issued after the talks said that climate change has created both challenges and opportunities and that the matter should be addressed more thoroughly at a global level.
"It is indispensable for the international community to ensure the protection and preservation of the fragile marine environment of the Arctic Ocean, and maintain peace, stability and constructive cooperation based on a rule-based maritime order," the statement said.
The countries hope to use the data collected to ensure the environment is protected during development work and to predict the best timing for navigation in the Arctic Ocean, the officials said.
China is to host the third Trilateral High-Level Dialogue on the Arctic in 2018.
