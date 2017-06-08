Indian Foreign Minister Willing to Help Indians and Others, Even on Mars

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Replying to a tweet in which a person had jokingly sought Sushma Swaraj’s help as he was stuck on Mars, the minister said the Indian embassy will help Indians even if they are located on the Red Planet.

Even if you are stuck on the Mars, Indian Embassy there will help you. https://t.co/Smg1oXKZXD — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 8, 2017

​The initial tweet, from an Indian named Karan Saini, addressed Sushma Swaraj and asked her help saying the tweeter is stuck on Mars and running out of food, in a direct reference to India’s Mars program.

“I am stuck on Mars, food sent via Mangalyaan (987 days ago) is running out, when is Mangalyaan-2 being sent?” Karan Saini tweeted.

@SushmaSwaraj😎 I am stuck on mars, food sent via 🇮🇳Mangalyaan (987 days ago), is running out, when is 🇮🇳Mangalyaan-II being sent? @isro — karan Saini (@ksainiamd) June 8, 2017

​Swaraj has more than eight million followers on twitter and gets hundreds of tweets directly from people seeking her help for passport and visa. She obliges everyone, the most recent being her assurance to the father of a child from Pakistan, who needed medical help in India, that the visa will be readily issued.

No. The child will not suffer. Pls contact Indian High Commission in Pakistan. We will give the medical visa. pic.twitter.com/4ADWkFV6Ht https://t.co/OLVO3OiYMB — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 31, 2017

​It’s due to her popularity that her name is also in the running for the next Indian President.