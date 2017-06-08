Russia Working to Get India, Pakistan Break the Ice at Astana, Says Expert

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Adopting a tough stance on ties with Pakistan, Swaraj on Monday had said that “talks and terror cannot go together”, while also emphasising that India was engaged with other countries on the issue of cross-border terrorism.

“No meeting is scheduled either from their side or from our side,” Swaraj said at a press conference in New Delhi responding to a question on the SCO meet in Astana.

Swaraj also made it clear that the Modi government’s policy on dialogue with Pakistan is very clear. She said, “India wants to hold dialogue, resolve all issues bilaterally without mediation from any third country, organisation or anyone else. But at the same time, terror and talks cannot go together”.

Experts however maintain that despite Indian minister’s assertions, other member countries, especially Russia and China are working to play a mediatory role between Modi and Sharif at Astana.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had an informal meeting in Beijing during the Belt and Road Initiative, which was also joined by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the end. Putin and Xi supposedly offered to play a mediatory role between Sharif and Modi at Astana,” P. Stobdan, former Indian diplomat to Kyrgyzstan and a noted expert on Central Asian affairs told Sputnik.

“Both Moscow and Beijing wants an India-Pakistan entente through the auspices of the SCO, which also comes at a huge risk as for the grouping. The SCO’s charter prohibits the raising of bilateral issues,” Stobdan adds.