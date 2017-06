© REUTERS/ Kim Hong-Ji Russia Concerned About Increasingly Common N Korea Missile Tests

BEIJING (Sputnik) — In the early hours of Thursday, Pyongyang carried out a launch of short-range anti-ship missiles which reportedly flew some 124 miles before falling into the Sea of Japan.

"We think that it is necessary to exercise restraint and refrain from actions that could escalate tensions and provoke the sides," Hua said.

The spokeswoman stressed the necessity of joint actions aimed at deescalating and stabilizing the situation.

The situation on the Korean peninsula grew tense in recent months due to a series of missile launches and nuclear tests by North Korea carried out in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.