09:35 GMT +308 June 2017
    A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor arrives at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, in this handout picture provided by the United States Forces Korea (USFK) and released by Yonhap on March 7, 2017. Picture taken on March 6, 2017

    South Korean Opposition Urges Faster THAAD Deployment as North Launches Missiles

    © REUTERS/ USFK/Yonhap
    Asia & Pacific
    0 12611

    South Korea’s opposition parties urged the government on Thursday to proceed with the installation of a US missile shield after it was put on hold over environmental impact, local media said.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — This comes after North Korea launched a salvo of short-range cruise missiles into the Sea of Japan, in what was the fourth missile test in a month.

    "The government is charging at the THAAD deployment and the Korea-U.S. alliance while taking no measures whatsoever against North Korea's missile launches," Chung Woo-taik, acting chief of the Liberty Korea Party, was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency.

    FILE PHOTO - People watch a news report on North Korea firing a ballistic missile, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, May 14, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kim Do-hoon/Yonhap
    Tokyo: North Korea Cruise Missile Launch Posed No Threat to Japan
    Kim Se-yeon, head of the conservative Bareun Party, said building a defense system as early as possible was a common-sense approach to North Korea’s nuclear ambition.

    The Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system is a highly controversial weapon, which Koreans fear might make the area of its deployment a target for the North. The president’s office suspended the installation of four launchers this week to conduct a comprehensive study.

    missile launch, Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), South Korea
