22:59 GMT +307 June 2017
    In this photo provided by U.S. Forces Korea, trucks carrying U.S. missile launchers and other equipment needed to set up the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system arrive at the Osan air base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Monday, March 6, 2017.

    South Korea Calls for THAAD to Be Put on Hold for ‘Environmental Assessment’

    On Wednesday the office of South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced that further deployment of the US’ controversial Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system (THAAD) could be suspended for more than a year pending an environmental impact assessment, a proposition that could strain Seoul’s longstanding relationship with Washington.

    "We are not saying the two launchers and other equipment that has already been deployed should be withdrawn," Yonhap News quoted one senior South Korean official as saying. "But those that have yet to be deployed will have to wait."

    In an overnight effort some say was deliberately timed to precede Moon’s predicted win in the country’s elections May 9, THAAD’s radar and launchers were hurriedly deployed at its site in Senjou county in late April. 

    Protesters hold letters reading NO THAAD during a rally to oppose a plan to deploy an advanced U.S. missile defense system called Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, near U.S. Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, April 26, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man
    Nature Disapproves: Environmental Check May Suspend THAAD Deployment in S Korea

    Moon, a liberal, has also accused the South Korean Defense Ministry, a holdover from the administration of recently impeached conservative President Park Geun-hye, of withholding information about four additional launchers, and called for a probe into the matter.

    It is these four launchers that the office of the South Korean president says will have to wait until the completion of an environmental assessment.

    Washington has denied any underhanded behavior, claiming that it has been "very transparent" in its dealings with Seoul about deploying the anti-missile system.

    There are currently about 28,500 US service members stationed in South Korea. Moon has focused much of his criticism on his country’s Defense Ministry, as he seeks to reassure Washington of Seoul’s commitment to the two countries’ alliance.

    A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor arrives at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea
    © REUTERS/ USFK/Yonhap
    US Senator Denies Misleading Seoul on THAAD as China Lodges Protest

    The US and South Korea reached an agreement last year to deploy THAAD as North Korea continued conducting nuclear weapons and missile tests. Pyongyang is reportedly making progress on developing a nuclear-armed projectile capable of reaching the US mainland.

    The missile defense system was met with angry protests by residents of Senjou, who staged demonstrations against the system’s deployment, sometimes clashing with police. Many feel the system is representative of Washington’s continued military dominance in the region, and does little to benefit South Korea.

    Despite US claims to the contrary, Beijing is said to believe that THAAD’s radar could be used to spy on Chinese military activity. China conducted live fire drills and weapons tests following the system’s deployment.

    "This is all about North Korean missiles and the threat that North Korean missiles pose to [South Korea,] and it’s for the defense of [South Korea] and nothing else," US Forces Korea Commander Vincent K. Brooks said at a security forum last month.

    Tags:
    Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), Blue House, Moon Jae-in, South Korea
    Ok