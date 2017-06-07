Pentagon Says China Will Likely Set Up More Military Bases in Friendly Countries

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — China is likely to try to set up more military bases in friendly countries, the US Department of Defense said in an annual report to the Congress.

"China most likely will seek to establish additional military bases in countries with which it has a longstanding friendly relationship and similar strategic interests, such as Pakistan, and in which there is a precedent for hosting foreign militaries. China’s overseas military basing may be constrained by the willingness of countries to support a PLA presence in one of their ports," the report stated.

The assessment was part of the Pentagon's annual report to Congress on China's military and security developments.

The report, dubbed Military and Security Developments Involving the People's Republic of China, was handed over to Congress on Tuesday.