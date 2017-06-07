Register
00:14 GMT +307 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Rex Tillerson testifies during a confirmation hearing

    Warm Wellington Welcome: Kiwis Greet Tillerson With Thousands of Middle Fingers

    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 11620

    ‘Kiwis’ is proving to be an apt nickname for the people of New Zealand, as quite a few of them elected to flip the bird at US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson when he arrived in Wellington for a meeting with the country’s leadership.

    Heavy rain heralded the former Exxon CEO's arrival. As Tillerson's motorcade drove through the capital, residents took to the streets to express their feelings on him and the government he represents with their middle fingers. 

    "I've been in motorcades for a couple of years now… I've never seen so many people flip the bird at an American motorcade as I saw today," said New York Times correspondent Gardiner Harris, who covered the visit.

    In addition to the general antipathetic response to Tillerson, about 200 protesters converged outside of New Zealand's Parliament to protest the US exiting the Paris Climate Accords and the Trump administration in general. Protesters threw water-filled condoms at a grotesque effigy of Trump.

    ​Tillerson either didn't notice or chose to ignore the reception. He thanked New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English and Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee for a warm welcome. "I'm really delighted we were able to make this stop in New Zealand," he said.

    Tillerson spoke on several subjects before the New Zealand press, including Kiwi concerns that Trump's platform would harm New Zealand's economy or security. "I don't think anyone should interpret that the US has somehow stepped away from these issues or is seeking to isolate itself," he said.

    He went on to discuss the US relationship with Russia, saying that things were "at a very low point and they've been deteriorating." He added that the White House wished to "stabilize the relationship… and then can we identify areas of mutual interest where perhaps we can begin to rebuild some level of trust."

    ​Lastly, Tillerson answered a question about his president's ever-contentious tweeting habits. "The president has his own unique way of communicating with the American people and the world, and it's served him pretty well," Tillerson said.

    Trump isn't exactly well liked in New Zealand. A recent online poll of 40,000 Kiwis conducted by Stuff and Massey University found that, had they been allowed to vote in the US election, only 15.2 percent of New Zealanders would have voted for The Donald (compared to 50.7 percent who said they would have voted for Hillary).

    The distaste for Trump has been parlayed into an overall aversion to the United States. The same survey found that about 15.6 percent of Kiwis wanted to strengthen ties with the US, with 42.5 percent preferring China and 42 percent the United Kingdom.

    US Navy P-8 Poseidon aircraft
    © AFP 2017/ GREG WOOD
    US State Dept. Approves $1.46 Billion Sale of P-8A Patrol Planes to New Zealand

    Pollsters say that the absolute numbers are likely lower, as women and Labour party members were underrepresented in the poll and the data was collected before Trump announced the US's exist from the Paris Climate Accords.

    New Zealand's Parliament is one seat short of being controlled by the right-wing National Party, which includes English. He conceded that Trump's unpopularity on the archipelago placed a strain on US-NZ relations. 

    "There's a lot of disagreement in New Zealand with some of the administration's policies but there's always going to be shorter-term tension around politics," said English. "New Zealand have for a long time not liked various presidents of the US and disagreed with their views about our anti-nuke policies for 30 years. But that doesn't prevent us confirming our shared values and cooperating with them on security and defense."

    New Zealand
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Fleeing the USA: 70% Jump in Americans Seeking Citizenship in New Zealand

    Opposition leader Andrew Little, chairman of the Labour party, echoed the prime minister. "If you value the relationship with the US, as I think New Zealanders do, I think it is right to say you know what – right now you've got a president that is kind of doing some weird stuff and this is not right," he told Newshub.

    "When the United States president speaks, no matter what the medium, no matter what the forum, it's important," Little added. "When it's kind of pretty wacky, and out there, and repeatedly so after several months, I think we are entitled to not only take an interest in it but to express concern about it." 

    Related:

    A Whale of a Tale: US Used New Zealand Spies to Influence 2007 Vote
    Kim Dotcom Wants FBI’s Comey Questioned for Piracy in New Zealand
    Silk Road: New Zealand's Rapport With China 'Sets Example for Western Countries'
    China’s Maritime Silk Road to Potentially Encompass Australia and New Zealand
    New Zealand Expels US Diplomat Over Violent Incident
    Tags:
    protest, official visit, U.S. Department of State, Gerry Brownlee, Bill English, Andrew Little, Rex Tillerson, Wellington, New Zealand
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Solovetsky Islands: Sacred Places in the White Sea
    Solovetsky Islands: Sacred Places in the White Sea
    Arab League Ambush
    Saudi-Led Ambush
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok