US Aircraft Carriers Ronald Reagan, Carl Vinson Withdraw From Sea of Japan

TOKYO (Sputnik) — According to the Japanese broadcaster NHL, the aircraft carriers left the sea on Monday after completing the military exercises last week.
The Carl Vinson carrier and its strike group including two destroyers and a cruiser was initially to the area close to North Korea in April in response to the repeated ballistic missile tests by the country. Since then, the situation around Pyongyang escalated further with several more missile launches by North Korea including the most recent on May 29. The launches were carried out by Pyongyang in violation of the UN resolutions.
