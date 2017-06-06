Register
06:03 GMT +306 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Children wearing traditional costumes pose during preparations for Chinese lunar new year celebrations in Hong Kong

    Beijing and Private Charities Team Up to Feed Hungry Chinese Children

    © AFP 2017/ Philippe Lopez
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 4270

    Wang Qiang (pseudonym) has to walk two hours to school in a mountainous village in Xinhuang county, Central China's Hunan Province. But the 7-year-old enjoys school - and his free lunch there.

    Students like Wang once endured hunger and health problems because their families were too poor to afford a daily lunch. This meant no meal for 10 hours. Most had to drink water to appease their grumbling stomachs. 

    Hunger caused malnutrition, which affected their physical and mental development. According to a report on nutrition and chronic diseases by China's National Health and Family Planning Commission in 2015, rural children under six were two to three times more likely than urban children to suffer low weight and developmental delays. 

    European Council President Donald Tusk, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker attend a signing ceremony during a EU-China Summit in Brussels, Belgium June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Olivier Hoslet/Pool
    © Photo: Olivier Hoslet
    China Happy to See United, Prosperous Europe - Premier

    This troubled investigative journalist Deng Fei, who was researching rural problems across the country: "It shocked me. I couldn't believe thousands of children are still struggling on one meal a day despite China's rapid economic growth. They said there's no such a thing as a free lunch. Why couldn't we make it happen?" 

    In April 2011, he started Free Lunch for Children (FLC), the first public charity initiative to offer free lunches to students in remote, poverty-stricken areas, with the help of 500 like-minded journalists, lawyers, professionals, low-level officials and volunteers. Over the last six years, it has raised 270 million yuan ($39 million) and feeds 190,000 students a day at 738 schools in 26 provinces or autonomous regions. FLC inspired a government plan. Since 2011, the central government has earmarked at least 16 billion yuan per year to properly feed poor students in rural areas from their first year at school on words. 

    But its three yuan for a meal is not enough. Many schools cannot build a canteen or hire a cook, so they provide just milk and bread. 

    Tetris, an addictive brain-teasing video game, is shown as played on the Nintendo Entertainment System in New York, June 1990. Created by a Soviet scientist, Tetris is the first Communist bloc video game to hit it big in the free market.
    © AP Photo/ Richard Drew
    China Set to Become Gaming Giant

    Deng said in a speech on the sixth anniversary of the FLC that it still has a big role to play. "Our program is still going strong. On the one hand, we provide free lunches to children in poverty-stricken areas not covered by the national plan; on the other, we give money to help schools that need infrastructure and resources."   

    Local authorities are backing FLC. In May 2011, Deng's team established a new delivery model with Xinjiang county: for every one yuan the local government pays for meals and building canteens, Deng's team pays two yuan. 

    The initiative now covers all education centers, kindergartens and schools in Xinjiang. 

    Taiwan Same Sex Marriage
    © AP Photo/ Chiang Ying-ying
    Taiwan Approves Gay Marriage, Chinese Mainlanders Await Their Turn

    The county's deputy mayor Yao Haiyan recalls when the first new kitchen began working and 59 students ate their first free lunch: "The meal was rice, fried pickles and beef, stir-fried potato and tomato soup. Many children wolfed down their meals." 

    Yao says the county government spent a lot setting up canteens and drawing up strict food safety measures. A special FLC account means the bill for each meal goes public on social media. 

    "Corruption is not a problem — every penny is marked down for transparency," says Yao. "The students are no longer hungry and they love learning. Our students often rank top in the city." Deng is glad to see more children having a free lunch, but he says many children are still trapped in the problems of poverty. 

    View of the Central Business District at sunset in Beijing
    © AFP 2017/ MARK RALSTON
    High-Speed Rail to Link 80% of Major Chinese Cities by 2020 - Official

    Many rural families remain poor. Parents go to cities to make money, leaving their children with the grandparents. There is no timely treatment when they get sick. "Even for better-off families, a serious disease is quite likely to throw them back into poverty. That's why we introduced the critical illness insurance program for rural children," says Deng. 

    The national critical illness insurance program and commercial insurance go hand in hand, with government, family and the charity each contributing. 

    Xiong Min, deputy mayor of Hefeng county in Central China's Hubei Province, says the program has helped more than 400 families in this county since 2012. 

    Child
    CC0 / /
    As 'Kidphobia' Becomes Prevalent in China, some Say It's a Byproduct of One-Child Policy

    Deng's team is working on other practical charity programs. One provides poor students with life and study supplies; one teaches rural children about personal safety, one builds movable dormitories for rural students who must walk long distances to school, and one recruits urban families to support rural orphans or left-behind children. 

    "We also run a program called E-Farmer Spring, which aims to help villagers sell produce to improve their incomes. This way, we attract parents of left-behind children back home," says Deng. Critics say the problems of China's rural poor are too great to solve through micro-philanthropy, but Deng says his programs have a role in shaping government policy. 

    "Charities cannot and will not replace the government. But so long as the government, enterprises, and charities work together, a social empowerment model is built. We have succeeded in Xinhuang and Hefeng and we believe these programs can take root in other poor areas," says Deng. 

    This article was originally published by Xinhua, in the Global Times.

    Related:

    UN Food Agencies Call for Urgent Action to Fight Famine
    Food for Thought: Termites, Synthetic Milk Could Eliminate Famine
    UN Chief Urges International Support for Somalia to Avoid Deadly Famine
    Kenya Appeals for International Aid as Drought Threatens Mass Famine
    Haiti Could Face Famine in Three Months in Wake of Hurricane Matthew
    Tags:
    food assistance, charity, famine, Xinjiang, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Summer Vibes at Crimean Fashion Week
    Summer Vibes at Crimean Fashion Week
    Arab League Ambush
    Saudi-Led Ambush
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok