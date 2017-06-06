Pakistan’s Army Asks India to End Retaliatory Firing

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Indian and Pakistani forces have been engaged in intense firing near Battal in the Krishna Ghati sector since May 1.

On Monday, Pakistani Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), Maj. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza held talks with his Indian counterpart Lt. Gen. AK Bhatt, where they discussed issues related to the current situation along the Line of Control (LOC).

© AP Photo/ Prabhjot Gill India, Pakistan Blame Each Other for Preventing Peace and Dialogue

"DGMO Indian Army conveyed his commitment of ensuring peace and tranquility which is contingent on Pak Army’s intentions and actions. On the issue raised by DGMO Pak Army regarding civilian killings, DGMO Indian Army conveyed that the Indian Army is a professional Army and will not harm civilians in any manner," the Indian army said in a statement.

Over the last month, several civilians from both sides have been killed in cross-border firing. “If Pakistan Army continues to abet infiltrations and cause trans-LOC firings, Indian Army will take appropriate retaliatory actions,” New Delhi warned Islamabad for any needless escalation in the future.

Similar warnings have been issued by Pakistan to the Indian army many times.

"On June 3, Indian unprovoked crossfire violations at Tatta Pani along LOC, violently responded. Indian bunkers destroyed, 5 Indian soldiers killed many injured," the Pakistan army claimed, though the allegations were denied by the Indian side.