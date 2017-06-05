Register
    Indian Army personnel keep vigilance at Bumla pass at the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh

    'Unacceptable': India Slams China for Alleged Airspace Violation

    © AFP 2017/ BIJU BORO
    Asia & Pacific
    0 4420

    India has toughened its stand on the alleged violation of its airspace by two Chinese PLA helicopters which landed in Barahoti area of Chamoli in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand. India has termed it unacceptable and said it will raise this issue with China.

    In this Wednesday, January 6, 2016, file photo, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying speaks during a briefing at the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing, China.
    © AP Photo/ Ng Han Guan
    China Hopes India-Pakistan Relations to Improve After Accession to SCO – Foreign Ministry
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — India claims that two Chinese Ziba series attack helicopters hovered over Indian territory of Barahoti for four minutes on Saturday. After the reported violation of air space, the Indian Air Force announced it would launch a probe into the incident.

    "This is true that two Chinese helicopters landed in Uttarakhand. We can understand the logic behind mistakes by troops in the backdrop of unresolved border issues. This is the first such airspace violation. This is unacceptable. We will take it up with China," Sushma Swaraj, India's Minister for External Affairs, said in New Delhi.

    Swaraj did not divulge the process by which issue will be raised with Beijing but promised, "101% issue is going to be raised with Beijing." Over the last three months, China has allegedly violated airspace three times.

    A man rides a scooter on a road enveloped by smoke and smog, on the morning following Diwali festival in New Delhi, India, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Manish Swarup
    India, China Struggle to Complete OBOR-Like Project in Southeast Asia
    "In principle, China and India have territorial disputes in the eastern section of the China-India border," China said earlier in the day.

    "Chinese military carry out regular patrols in the relevant areas. We hope that the two sides will make joint efforts to maintain tranquility and peace of the border area," Hua Chunying, spokesperson, Chinese foreign ministry, said.

    India and China listed an 80-sq-km sloping pasture of Barahoti as disputed areas and both the forces have been carrying out patrol out of uniform. India assumes that Chinese forces may patrol the territory to take photographs in order to locate the deployment of forces in the areas.

