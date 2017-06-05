North Korean Air Force Practices Sinking Aircraft Carriers

According to a Korean Central News Agency report cited by RIA Novosti, elements of the Korean People’s Army (KPA) Air Force conducted a military exercise aimed at executing strikes against enemy ground and naval targets.

The exercise was reviewed by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the country’s top military brass.

Commander Colonel-General Kim Kwang Hyok, Commander of the KPA Army Air Force, declared that the drill became an important of the North Korean armed forces’ ability to destroy any enemy target, including aircraft carriers, in one fell swoop.

The situation on the Korean peninsula has rapidly deteriorated during the last several months due to a series of missile launches and nuclear tests conducted by Pyongyang, all of which violate UN Security Council resolutions. The latest launch was carried out on May 30 with the North Korean ballistic missile reportedly flying some 500 kilometers (310 miles) before falling into the Sea of Japan, just outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.