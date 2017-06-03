Register
23:30 GMT +303 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada during two-plus-two talks between defense and foreign ministers of Japan and Russia, in Tokyo.

    Japan Glad US Keeps 'All Options on the Table' Regarding North Korea

    © Sputnik/ Alexander Shcerbak
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    215116

    As North Korea criticizes the US for what it calls provocations and China calls for dialogue, Japan has said it is pleased that the US is demonstrating that "all options are on the table" when it comes to dealing with Pyongyang.

    Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada on Saturday said she supported the steps Washington has taken in response to an uptick in missile and nuclear testing by the rogue state. She also said Tokyo wants to enhance its security partnership with Washington, Jerusalem Online reports.

    China North Korea Border
    © AP Photo/ Ng Han Guan, File
    Beijing Rebuffs Claims of China's Special Influence on North Korea

    "The United States is making clear both in words and actions that all options are on the table," Inada said at the Shangri-la Dialogue, a Singapore security conference. "I strongly support this position. The longstanding alliance between the US and Japan contributes to the peace and stability in the region."

    The US over the spring has sent a massive show of force to the Korean Peninsula, including the nuclear-powered supercarriers USS Carl Vinson and USS Ronald Reagan, which took part in the last few days in military exercises with the Japanese military in the Sea of Japan.

    North Korea has called such exercises provocations and said the US' recent test of its missile interceptor systemwas a sign the US is preparing to "unleash a nuclear war against" Pyongyang.

    Inada, on the other hand, said European countries should send naval forces to the region as well, to dissuade North Korea from launching any attacks on its neighbors. She also called for the thorough and sustainable implementation of all UN resolutions against North Korea's weapons testing programs.

    On Friday, the UN Security Council announced that it would expand the sanctions it had imposed on North Korea, a resolution agreed upon by both the US and China, long one of North Korea's only allies. The resolution, which passed unanimously, freezes the assets of four entities, including banks, and more than a dozen North Korean and blocks them from international travel.

    The scene of the intermediate-range ballistic missile Pukguksong-2's launch test in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) May 22, 2017
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Pyongyang’s Missile Program Outpaces US Estimates and Intelligence

    At the same Singapore conference, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis called North Korean a "clear and present danger" and an "urgent military threat." When asked if the US would attack the North preemptively and without warning South Korea, Mattis only said the US was "trying to exhaust all possible alternatives" to avert North Korea's nuclear ambitions.

    "We want to stop this. We consider it urgent," he added, AP reports.

    Mattis also said the US administration was pleased to see China working with them on ways to counter North Korea's continued weapons development, though he had harsh words for China regarding their activities in the South China Sea.

    Related:

    Putin Explains What Forced North Korea to Develop Nuke Program
    UNSC Adopts Resolution to Expand Scope of Sanctions Against North Korea
    US Believes China Working to Make North Korea Stop Missile Launches
    US Pressure on North Korea 'Leads Pyongyang to Militarize Further'
    Tags:
    sanctions, security, nuclear test, weapons, Shangri-La Dialogue high-level security summit, UN, Tomomi Inada, Russia, United States, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Masters of the Sky: Legendary Soviet Passenger Planes
    Masters of the Sky: Legendary Soviet Passenger Planes
    Goodbye to all that
    Trumping the Climate
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok