Rosatom to Engage Indian Experts in Bangladesh Rooppur NPP Construction - CEO

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — Russia's state-owned nuclear corporation Rosatom plans to engage Indian experts in the construction of the first Bangladeshi nuclear power plant (NPP) Rooppur, the company's CEO Alexey Likhachev told Sputnik on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday.

"We are considering inviting Indian specialists to participate in the Rooppur project… We are talking about engaging Indian experts in training staff and for technical consultations. Finally, our Indian colleagues' participation in the construction itself will be useful, this will allow to optimize the work," Likhachev said.

The Rosatom CEO noted that the idea was initially voiced by the Indian side at the October 2016 BRICS summit in Goa, while the Bangladeshi side had no objections.

The Rooppur power plant is set to be built on the eastern bank of the Padma River about 100 miles from the country's capital of Dhaka. It will consist of two power generation units with Russian VVER-1200 reactors, each generating 1.2 GWs.

The 21st SPIEF kicked off on Thursday for its 3-day run, gathering high-ranking politicians and prominent business leaders from dozens of countries in the Russian city of St. Petersburg. The Sputnik news agency is an official media partner of the forum.