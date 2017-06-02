German Woman Allegedly Uses Telegram App to Recruit Indian Youth to Join Daesh

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — Daesh suspect Amjad Khan made some startling revelations about the activities of the terror outfit in India. Khan told India's premier investigating agency that a German woman, who is a Daesh handler, is recruiting Indian youth on Telegram messenger.

According to media reports, the woman has created a pro-Daesh community on the Telegram app, which connects Daesh sympathizers around the world.

The NIA sleuths are now keeping a close watch on various social media platforms, especially the Telegram app.

A few months ago, NIA arrested two suspected Daesh operatives from Gujarat state, the home state of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for plotting to spread terror in the state. Two brothers, Wassem and Naeem Ramodiya, were in touch with their Daesh handlers.

Similarly, a few weeks ago a girl from the state of Uttar Pradesh was found to have links with the Daesh operative.

Despite claims made by Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh that Daesh has roots on Indian soil, NIA regularly catches Daesh suspects and operatives from various parts of India.