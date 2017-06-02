Register
15:43 GMT +302 June 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    A security guard stops photographers from entering the vicinity of Resorts World Manila after gunshots and explosions were heard in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines June 2, 2017.

    Manila Attack May Have Been 'Robbery' and Not Daesh-Linked Terror Attack

    © REUTERS/ Erik De Castro
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    17630

    An attack at a casino and hotel resort in the Philippines has ended with the deaths of at least 36 people. But it appears now it was a bungled robbery, rather than a terrorist attack.

    Elizabeth Gonzales, the wife of Philippine congressman Aurelio "Dong" Gonzales, was among those who were killed in the attack at the resort in the capital, Manila, in the early hours of Friday morning, June 2.

    Earlier it was reported at least 30 bodies had been found in the Resorts World Manila leisure complex.

    Smoke rises from the Resorts World Manila complex early Friday, June 2, 2017 in Manila, Philippines.
    © AP Photo/ Bullit Marquez
    Smoke rises from the Resorts World Manila complex early Friday, June 2, 2017 in Manila, Philippines.

    Resorts World Manila confirmed on Friday that 22 guests and 13 employees had been killed. The attacker was also among the dead.

    Most of those who died are believed to have been shot or died after breathing in toxic fumes after the attacker set casino tables on fire.

    Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack, just as they did after the Manchester suicide bombing last week.

    Emergency services personnel speak to people outside Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, Monday, May 22, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Peter Byrne
    Emergency services personnel speak to people outside Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, Monday, May 22, 2017.

    But the Philippine National Police has refused to call the incident a terrorist attack and has suggested the lone attacker was actually a bungling robber.

    He reportedly stole US$226,000 worth of gambling chips from a storeroom in the resort and shot himself in the head after being surrounded by police.

    The President of the Philippines Senate, Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III said the attack was a "criminal" act "not related to any invasion, rebellion or even terrorism."

    "Remember terrorism under our laws has a technical meaning. Although we were alarmed and even terrorized by the incident, it still does not qualify as a terroristic act under our laws."

    The Philippines has a long-standing problem with Islamist terrorists, especially on the largely Muslim island of Mindanao.

    The largest group, Abu Sayyaf, have sworn allegiance to Daesh. Two brothers, Omar and Abdullah Maute, are leading another group of Islamists who have been involved in heavy fighting with the Philippines Army in the city of Marawi.

    It is quite possible that an attacker aligned with one of these groups was sent north to Manila to cause chaos and possibly divert away military resources from Mindanao.

    But it is too early to tell and some police sources in Manila seem to be suggesting the attack was just an abortive robbery.

    The police released stills from a CCTV camera within the resort showing the attacker armed with what appeared to be a submachine gun.

    Resorts World Manila issued a statement on Facebook in which they released the names of 29 of the victims on Friday.

    Juliane de Jesus, a crime reporter with the Inquirer in Manila, said she believed the attack had been intended as a robbery.

    "But I do believe that it was a successful plan to sow terror among Filipinos. So the declaration of martial law in the entire Philippines would be justified," she told Sputnik.

    On Thursday, June 1, the House of Representatives in Manila voted to support the declaration of martial law in Mindanao, after receiving reassurances that martial law abuses during the regime of President Ferdinand Marcos in the 1980s would not be repeated.    

    One of the security guards, Bernard Cajigas, survived a gunshot wound.

    Resorts World Manila also added: "We would like to take this opportunity to refute claims circulating online that there were two assailants involved in the incident. We reiterate that there was only one gunman involved in this senseless attack.

    "On behalf of the victims' families and loved ones, we request everyone to refrain from spreading hurtful speculation and false information."

    But Senator Pimentel asked Resorts World Manila: "What happened to your security arrangements? One person set your gaming floor on fire? And was able to get his hands on gambling chips worth millions? What happened to your sprinkler system? Did it work?" 

    Related:

    At Least 30 Bodies Found at Site of Gun Attack in Philippines
    Daesh Invasion: Foreign Jihadists Repel Army Attacks in the Philippines
    Filipino President Duterte Introduces Martial Law in Country's South
    Tags:
    gunman, attacker, terror attack, robbery, casino, tourism, attack, Philippines' Armed Forces, Daesh, Resorts World Manila, Asia-Pacific, Manila, Philippines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Discern No Difference
    No Difference?
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok