06:37 GMT +302 June 2017
    Smoke rises from the Resorts World Manila complex early Friday, June 2, 2017 in Manila, Philippines.

    At Least 30 Bodies Found at Site of Gun Attack in Philippines

    © AP Photo/ Bullit Marquez
    Asia & Pacific
    123112

    At least 30 bodies found at the site of gun attack at Resorts World Manila in Philippines.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least 30 bodies were recovered from a shooting scene at the Resorts World Manila leisure complex in the Philippine capital of Manila, a local radio cited sources from the Bureau of Fire Protection as saying Friday.

    Philippine troopers participate in ceremonies on the 79th anniversary of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) at Camp Aguinaldo military headquarters in suburban Quezon city, north of Manila, Philippines on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2014
    © AP Photo/ Aaron Favila)
    10 Philippine Soldiers Killed in Friendly Fire Airstrike in Marawi
    The ABS-CBN radio said most of the victims suffocated after the gunman, who stormed a casino in the sprawling compound, set fire to the tables and started a blaze. Fifty-four others were hospitalized, according to officials.

    An operative of the Islamic State terror group (Daesh) claimed responsibility for the attack. But the police chief said they were considering robbery as a possible cause since the gunman "ransacked" the casino storage room and grabbed $2.6 million worth of chips.

    The archipelago nation in the Pacific has been on edge since last month when Daesh-affiliated militants stormed the city of Marawi on the southern island of Mindanao, killing several police officers and prompting the president to declare martial law.

    Tags:
    gunman, attack, death toll, Manila, Philippines
