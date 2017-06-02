At Least 30 Bodies Found at Site of Gun Attack in Philippines

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least 30 bodies were recovered from a shooting scene at the Resorts World Manila leisure complex in the Philippine capital of Manila, a local radio cited sources from the Bureau of Fire Protection as saying Friday.

© AP Photo/ Aaron Favila) 10 Philippine Soldiers Killed in Friendly Fire Airstrike in Marawi

The ABS-CBN radio said most of the victims suffocated after the gunman, who stormed a casino in the sprawling compound, set fire to the tables and started a blaze. Fifty-four others were hospitalized, according to officials.

An operative of the Islamic State terror group (Daesh) claimed responsibility for the attack. But the police chief said they were considering robbery as a possible cause since the gunman "ransacked" the casino storage room and grabbed $2.6 million worth of chips.

The archipelago nation in the Pacific has been on edge since last month when Daesh-affiliated militants stormed the city of Marawi on the southern island of Mindanao, killing several police officers and prompting the president to declare martial law.