Show of Force? US Carrier Group, Japan Start War Games in Sea of Japan

Air force exercises will conclude Friday, while maritime exercises are to end on June 3. The aim of the joint drills is to enhance cooperation between US and Japanese military on sea and in the air.
The United States dispatched two aircraft carriers to the Sea of Japan (East China Sea) in the wake of recurrent North Korean missile tests. US and Japanese leaders had agreed 26 May to increase tangible pressure on North Korea.
USS Carl Vinson took part in joint exercises with the Japanese navy and air forces in April staged in the Western Pacific. The supercarrier has been near the Korean peninsula since April where it is supposedly on a mission to restrain North Korea. Pyongyang responded with more ballistic missile tests.
North Korea’s missile tests were discussed several times during the UN Security Council sessions, drawing unanimous condemnation and talks of further sanctions against Pyongyang.
