STRELNA (outside St. Petersburg) (Sputnik) — Russia will provide India with a state loan for the construction of the fifth and sixth units of the Kudankulam nuclear power plant (NPP) in the amount of $4.2 billion for a period of 10 years, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said Thursday.

"It will be $4.2 billion. Starting next year [2018] for next 10 years," Siluanov told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Business Forum (SPIEF).

