Register
17:01 GMT +301 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Indian and Pakistani flags are lowered during a daily retreat ceremony at the India-Pakistan joint border check post of Attari-Wagah near Amritsar, India, Tuesday, July 21, 2015

    India, Pakistan Blame Each Other for Preventing Peace and Dialogue

    © AP Photo/ Prabhjot Gill
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 11 0 0

    The subcontinental differences are back. In a very sharp attack on Pakistan, India has blamed Pakistan for creating a tense environment in the region. Pakistan, in turn, summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner in Islamabad on Thursday and condemned unprovoked firing by Indian forces.

    In this Wednesday, January 6, 2016, file photo, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying speaks during a briefing at the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing, China.
    © AP Photo/ Ng Han Guan
    China Hopes India-Pakistan Relations to Improve After Accession to SCO – Foreign Ministry
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Indian Defense Minister Arun Jaitley hinted that a dialogue with Pakistan is not going to happen anytime soon in the backdrop of continuous terrorists attack on armed forces’ camp in India and heavy firing along the border.

    “The government of India has taken significant steps to ease the situation in the past. But each one of these has been responded by a Pathankot, or Uri or even the mutilation of two of our soldiers. Therefore, that environment which must exist for a talk has been successfully prevented by Pakistan,” Jaitley said.

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had landed in Lahore to meet Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family at a wedding reception. The meeting was considered a step to ease tensions between the countries as Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Pakistan after more than a decade. But soon after, a series of attacks on camps of Indian armed forces derailed possibilities of dialogue. India blames Pakistan for patronizing terrorists in some of its areas but Pakistan has always refuted such claims.

    “The fact that at the swearing-in of the government when the SAARC neighbors were invited, the Pakistan Prime Minister was invited, the fact that our Prime Minister dropped in at Lahore at a social function in Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s family, were all steps intended to ease the tension,” Jaitley said.

    India's supersonic Brahmos cruise missiles
    © AP Photo/ Ajit Kumar
    India Launches Land Version of BrahMos Amid Tension on Pakistan Border
    On Thursday, Pakistan summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian forces. "The Director General urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC," a statement issued by Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said.

    The armies of India and Pakistan have been involved in heavy firing along the Line of Control (the de-facto border) over the last few months. Both the countries have summoned each other’s envoys several times to stop violence and ease tension at border. On Thursday, the two countries blamed each other for initiating unprovoked firing at many areas at Line of Control.

    Related:

    China Hopes India-Pakistan Relations to Improve After Accession to SCO
    The Coming Nuclear Exchange Between Pakistan and India
    India, Pakistan Membership to Strengthen SCO's Anti-Terror Fight - Moscow
    India, Pakistan to Become Full-Fledged SCO Members in June - Secretary General
    Tags:
    dialogue, peace, terrorist attack, Arun Jaitley, Pakistan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A View From Above: Bird's Eye Panorama of Moscow
    A View From Above: Bird's Eye Panorama of Moscow
    Call Me Maybe
    Call Me Maybe
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok