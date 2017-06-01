India, Pakistan Blame Each Other for Preventing Peace and Dialogue

© AP Photo/ Ng Han Guan China Hopes India-Pakistan Relations to Improve After Accession to SCO – Foreign Ministry

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Indian Defense Minister Arun Jaitley hinted that a dialogue with Pakistan is not going to happen anytime soon in the backdrop of continuous terrorists attack on armed forces’ camp in India and heavy firing along the border.

“The government of India has taken significant steps to ease the situation in the past. But each one of these has been responded by a Pathankot, or Uri or even the mutilation of two of our soldiers. Therefore, that environment which must exist for a talk has been successfully prevented by Pakistan,” Jaitley said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had landed in Lahore to meet Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family at a wedding reception. The meeting was considered a step to ease tensions between the countries as Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Pakistan after more than a decade. But soon after, a series of attacks on camps of Indian armed forces derailed possibilities of dialogue. India blames Pakistan for patronizing terrorists in some of its areas but Pakistan has always refuted such claims.

“The fact that at the swearing-in of the government when the SAARC neighbors were invited, the Pakistan Prime Minister was invited, the fact that our Prime Minister dropped in at Lahore at a social function in Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s family, were all steps intended to ease the tension,” Jaitley said.

© AP Photo/ Ajit Kumar India Launches Land Version of BrahMos Amid Tension on Pakistan Border

On Thursday, Pakistan summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian forces. "The Director General urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC," a statement issued by Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said.

The armies of India and Pakistan have been involved in heavy firing along the Line of Control (the de-facto border) over the last few months. Both the countries have summoned each other’s envoys several times to stop violence and ease tension at border. On Thursday, the two countries blamed each other for initiating unprovoked firing at many areas at Line of Control.