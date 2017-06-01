Register
04:55 GMT +301 June 2017
Live
    Search
    An aerial photo taken though a glass window of a Taiwanese military plane shows the view of Itu Aba, which the Taiwanese call Taiping, at the South China Sea, March 23, 2016

    Beijing’s Underwater Science Observatory Includes National Defense Uses

    © REUTERS/ Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Handout via Reuters/File Photo
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 8440

    The underwater observatory in the South China Sea Beijing planned to use for scientific purposes could also be used for “national defense” purposes – like spying on US subs.

    The facility may also serve as infrastructure for an “underwater great wall project” that would propel Beijing closer to its aim of South China Sea dominance. 

    An unknown number of sensors spanning the East and South China Seas are linked from the ocean floor to a computing facility in Shanghai for processing. The “real-time, high-definition, multiple interface, and three-dimensional observations” provided by the secretive academic endeavor could be used for “national defense in addition to scientific research,” professor Zhou Huaiyang was quoted as saying on CCTV by The Drive.

    Spratly group of islands in the South China Sea, west of Palawan
    © AFP 2017/ POOL / RITCHIE B. TONGO
    Beijing Calls On Japan to 'Be More Cautious' in South China Sea Statements

    The plan to build the world’s first underwater environmental monitor was touted as a breakthrough in scientific development, Sputnik reported. China has built a slew of missile storage facilities, landing strips, and other territorial defense assets throughout the South China Sea. One wondered whether it was only matter of time before the deep-sea science project was unmasked as a naval threat detector.

    The network spans the East and South China Seas to collect various types of mining, chemical and geological data.

    It’s hard to find a an island, reef, or islet that isn’t disputed in the South China Sea. Taiwan, the Philippines, Vietnam, and other southeast Asian nations must compete with Beijing for the area’s natural gas, oil and edible sea creatures.

    The seaborne laboratory could also prove effective for China’s ability to take the lead on climate change, should the US join Syria and Nicaragua as the only nations to bow out of the Paris climate agreement. 

    Related:

    Trespass Against Us: Beijing Angered by US Actions in South China Sea
    China, ASEAN Countries Agree Draft Framework for South China Sea Code of Conduct
    'China Has Achieved Irreversible Shift in Balance of Power in South China Sea'
    Tricky Politics: Is President Trump After Any Deal on South China Sea?
    Beijing, Southeast Asian Neighbors Report ‘Progress’ on South China Sea Deal
    Tags:
    militarism, East China Sea, South China Sea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A View From Above: Bird's Eye Panorama of Moscow
    A View From Above: Bird's Eye Panorama of Moscow
    Anna of Rus Twitter Cartoon
    The War in Dashboard
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok