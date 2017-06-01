Livestreamed Late-Night Beach Stroll Ends With Gruesome Discovery

Popular video broadcaster Ome Kim was live-streaming around 3:20 a.m. when he came within arms-length distance of the human remains, the Korea Times reported.

Police identified the man by the last name Seo, and said he was 24 years old. The circumstances left few clues for law enforcement. No suicide note was found on his person and the organic tissues of the body had yet to decompose, officials added.

As of 2013, South Korea had the second rate highest rate of self-annihilation in the world after Lithuania, according to data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Ome Kim’s video has since been taken offline.

Watching violent news on social media platforms can lead to post-traumatic stress disorder, according to a 2015 study by UK psychology researcher Pam Ramsden. She found that 22 percent of participants who watched news coverage of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, school shootings, and suicide bombings scored highly on clinical measures of PTSD, even though the individuals didn’t experience the traumatic events in-person and had no previous trauma.