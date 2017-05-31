Iranian Ambassador in Afghanistan Not Injured in Kabul Blast

KABUL (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the powerful blast hit the Afghan capital in the area near foreign embassies and the presidential palace, claiming the lives of up to 90 people and leaving 380 more injured, including several members of the staff of the German Embassy in Afghanistan.

"The ambassador and the employees of the embassy are in good health. The embassy sustained only material damage because of the strong blast. The windows were broken, the sheetrock ceiling has collapsed," the source said.