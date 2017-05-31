China Warns Against Provocations Ahead of US Naval Drills Near Korean Peninsula

BEIJING (Sputnik) — China calls on all sides involved in the crisis on the Korean Peninsula to exercise more restraint and to refrain from provocative actions that could increase tensions in the region, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Wednesday, commenting on forthcoming US naval drills in the Sea of Japan.

Earlier in May, the United States sent the US aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan to join yet another aircraft carrier Carl Vinson in the Sea of Japan and to hold joint drills amid the escalation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

"We have noticed the relevant reports and closely monitor the situation. As the situation on the Korean Peninsula is so sensitive and complicated, we hope that all the sides will exercise restraint and to exert more efforts to decrease tensions, [we hope that they] would make statements that could contribute to strengthening of mutual political trust between the parties, but not to make provocative actions that could result in further escalation," Hua said.

The spokeswoman added that Beijing also hoped that missile defense systems of the "relevant countries" would not influence on the international security and stability in a negative way.

"Our position in the issue of the missile defense is clear. We hope that the relevant countries would avoid negative impact on international and regional stability and security," Hua added, commenting on the recent successful test of Ground-based Midcourse Defense element of the US ballistic missile defense system.

Since the beginning of 2016, North Korea has carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests in violation of UN Security Council resolutions, prompting the escalation of tensions on the peninsula. The international community, including the United States has repeatedly condemned Pyongyang's activities.