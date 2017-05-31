Register
10:43 GMT +331 May 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors, right, and two F-15 Eagles prepare for take-off at Kadena Air Base on the southern island of Okinawa, in Japan (File)

    Wakeup Call: Why is Japan’s Defense Minister Asking US to Cancel Okinawa Drills?

    © AP Photo/ Greg Baker
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 16310

    Japan's Defense Minister Tomomi Inada has urged the US to call off the May 31 - June 1 parachute drills slated to be held on the country’s southern Okinawa Island.

    "We asked the United States to cancel the drills and cancel notifications for aircraft. At the moment we have not got a US answer,” Inada said, as quoted by the NHK broadcaster.

    Tomomi Inada also said that the Americans hadn’t given a seven-day prior notification of the exercise, which is part of the defense agreement currently existing between the two countries.

    US helicopters and planes parked at Futenma US Marine Base in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture (File)
    © AFP 2017/ TORU YAMANAKA
    Japan’s Okinawa Prefecture to Sue State to Stop Relocation of US Military Base
    The island of Okinawa is the main site of US military presence in Japan within the framework of the US-Japan security treaty signed in 1951.

    On May 15, 2015 the Okinawans celebrated 45 years since Japan regained control of their island.

    The small island, which takes up a mere 0.6 percent of Japan’s landmass, hosts 74 percent of US military installations in the country and  over 50 percent of US troops deployed in Japan.

    US military bases take up a hefty 18 percent of the island’s territory, including farmlands.

    Rapists, murderers, burglars

    The presence of US troops has been repeatedly criticized by Okinawa’s residents due to a high number crimes committed by US military personnel, as well as because of US aircraft crashes in the vicinity of their airbases located on the island.

    The rape of a 12-year-old local schoolgirl by three US Marines in 1995 set off a massive wave of nationwide protests with almost 90,000 people rallying in the streets of Japanese cities demanding justice for the culprits and changing the legal status of US military stationed in the country.

    The Pentagon was forced to punish the three Marines and scale down the number of US troops on the island.

    Meanwhile, the crime rate on Okinawa, resulting from the presence of thousands of US troops, remains higher than anywhere else in the country.

    According to local police reports, between 1972 and 2015, US military personnel stationed on the island committed almost 6,000 crimes, including homicides, rapes, burglaries and arsons.

    A life turned into a nightmare

    Okinawans are also concerned about noise, pollution, forest fires and the threat of crashes and other accidents as US military aircraft fly overhead.

    In February 2017, a local court awarded $265 million to people living around Kadena airbase for noise beyond permissible levels.

    The court also admonished the federal authorities for ignoring the situation and not taking concrete steps to curb the noise. However, it rejected demands to limit US military flight operations on the island.

    Aircraft noise has been a major issue on Okinawa since the end of World War II when the island fell under US administration.

    In the past year alone, there have been multimillion dollar settlements that must be paid by the government of Japan, including one in November that saw 3,417 residents around Marine Corps Air Station Futenma receive $22.6 million, military.com wrote.

    Many in Japan are also worried about the security risks posed by the heavy US military presence in the country.

    In a recent statement, the Japanese Foreign Ministry warned that the US military bases stationed in the country could become easy targets for North Korean ballistic missiles. This means that their very presence on Japanese soil is becoming a serious security risk.

    US security umbrella

    US helicopters and planes parked at Futenma US Marine Base in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture (File)
    © AFP 2017/ TORU YAMANAKA
    US Conducts Parachute Drills in Okinawa Violating Agreement on Relocation to Ioto
    Despite the growing public demands to scale down the US military presence in the country and Defense Minister Inada’s recent demand to cancel the parachute drill on Okinawa, Tokyo remains adamant in its desire for the US military bases to stay on.

    “On the one hand, the Japanese government is hamstrung by the 1960 security cooperation agreement with the US and, on the other, by the dangerous proximity to North Korea and China, which necessitates to need for US military presence in the country and the security guarantees given it by Washington,” Anatoly Koshkin, a professor at the Institute of the Far East in Moscow, told Sputnik.

    “Still, the concentration of US aircraft carrier groups off the Korean peninsula is dangerously fraught with unpredictable consequences,” he added.

    Meanwhile, the United States is sending a third carrier strike force to the Western Pacific.

    The Nimitz group will join the strike groups led by the aircraft carriers Carl Vinson and Ronald Reagan. The current US naval buildup near the Korean peninsula is meant to serve as a warning to Pyongyang.

    “The Trump administration deployed the strike force to put pressure on Pyongyang to refrain from more nuclear and missile tests amid mounting concern that it will soon acquire the capability to launch intercontinental ballistic missiles,” the Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun reported.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    US Military Drills at Okinawa Test the Limits of Tokyo’s Patience
    Japanese Defense Minister Demands US to Cancel Parachute Drills in Okinawa
    Tags:
    Japan's Defense Minister, demand, US military bases, drills, protests, Institute of the Far East, Japan's Defense Ministry, Anatoly Koshkin, Tomomi Inada, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    China's Dragon Boat Festival Gets Underway
    China's Dragon Boat Festival Gets Underway
    Anna of Rus Twitter Cartoon
    The War in Dashboard
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok