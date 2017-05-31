Register
01:37 GMT +331 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Marawi City

    Surrender or Die: Philippines Issues Extremists in Marawi an Ultimatum

    © REUTERS/ Romeo Ranoco
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 125 0 0

    Philippine authorities on Tuesday told Daesh-affiliated militants occupying parts of the southern city of Marawi to surrender or die.

    The Philippine military is confronting the Maute extremist group, which has pledged allegiance to Daesh, in an ongoing clash in the city. Maute fighters went on a rampage through Marawi last week in response to security forces raiding the hideout of Isnilon Hapilon, leader of local extremist group and Daesh affiliate Abu Sayyaf.

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (C) waves next to Indonesian President Joko Widodo (lower R) during a visit to Tanah Abang market in Jakarta
    © AFP 2017/ BAY ISMOYO
    Duterte Wants to Prevent Terrorists From Mosul, Raqqa From Coming 'All The Way to Southeast Asia'
    Abu Sayyaf and Maute have combined efforts to try to establish a caliphate in the southern Philippines. Having acquired support from other local and foreign militants, the groups had been planning to launch a major assault on Marawi on the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, but attacked earlier, after Hapilon's near arrest.

    Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has declared 60 days of martial law across the country's second largest island of Mindanao, warning that Daesh had managed to unite a number of local militant groups behind its flag. Marawi, with a predominantly Muslim population of 200,000 people, is regarded as the heartland of the Islamic faith in southern Mindanao.

    Over the past week, the jihadist gunmen withstood intense bombardment and street-to-street combat by the Philippine military, prompting the government's threats.

    "We call on the remaining terrorists to surrender while there is an opportunity," Brigadier-General Restituto Padilla, the Philippines military chief of staff, said in a statement.

    "For the terrorists, not surrendering will mean their sure death."

    Padilla also told reporters the surrender call was aimed at limiting the loss of more lives and that it was just a matter of time before the military cleared extremists "from all their hiding places."

    "We are going to fight every day until this conflict is resolved," Duterte said at a press conference.

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte attends Philippines Economic Forum in Tokyo, Japan October 26, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Kim Kyung-Hoon
    Rights Group Warns Duterte Over Martial Law as Fighting Escalates in Philippines
    Most residents of the city have fled, but up to 2,000 reportedly remain trapped in areas besieged by the militants, according to the local government. The International Committee of the Red Cross has voiced alarm that civilians could be caught in bombing raids or crossfire.

    According to government figures, the crisis has already left more than 100 people dead, including at least 19 civilians, 20 security forces and 65 gunmen.

    A Muslim separatist rebellion in the region has raged for decades, claiming more than 120,000 lives since the 1970s.    

    Related:

    Duterte Ready to Declare Martial Law to Prevent Philippines From Collapse
    What Will Top the Agenda of Putin's Talks With Philippine President Duterte?
    Philippine Leader Duterte Says Considers US President Trump His Friend
    Tags:
    Daesh, Rodrigo Duterte, Marawi, Philippines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    China's Dragon Boat Festival Gets Underway
    China's Dragon Boat Festival Gets Underway
    Pride and Prejudice in Versailles
    Pride and Prejudice in Versailles
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok