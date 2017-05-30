Register
22:36 GMT +330 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Rudy Ayala (2nd L) Law Enforcement Professional embeded with the Marine corps questions opium poppy farmers at Maranjan village in Helmand province on April 25, 2011 as US Marines from Border Adviser Team (BAT) and Explosive Ordance Disposal 1st and 2nd Marine Division (Forward) and Afghanistan National Police take patrol in the area

    Slashing US Funds to Afghanistan Could Cause Country to ‘Implode,’ Experts Warn

    © AFP 2017/ Bay ISMOYO
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 75 0 0

    As the Taliban makes a resurgence in Afghanistan, regional experts say that a bipartisan bill recently introduced in the US congress that seeks to cut US funding to Kabul could have a devastating impact on the ravaged country’s national security.

    Regional powers – as well as militant extremists – may view the withdrawal of US dollars as a harbinger of the Afghan government’s inevitable collapse, according to Anthony Cordesman, Arleigh A. Burke Chair in Strategy at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

    "This [legislation] would be essentially telling the entire region, as well as terrorists and insurgents, that the Afghan government has no practical chance at surviving," 

    Cordesman told the Washington Free Beacon. “What would happen is the entire modern sector of the economy, which is heavily dependent on outside aid, would collapse. You're not talking about the country breaking up, you're talking about the country imploding."

    May 27, 2016 photo, members of a breakaway faction of the Taliban fighters walk during a gathering, in Shindand district of Herat province, Afghanistan
    © AP Photo/ Allauddin Khan
    Taliban Terrorists Attack Security Forces Posts in Afghanistan, Get Punched Back

    First introduced by representatives John Garamendi (D-CA) and Walter Jones (R-NC) in March, the support-slashing measure would exempt only intelligence gathering entities and the US embassy. If passed the bill would take effect in October 2019.

    Over the past decade Afghanistan has received more than $100 billion in international aid, with most of it coming from the US, though there hasn’t been much success with long-term construction projects.

    The Afghan government also hasn’t developed a plan to make the country less dependent on foreign aid.

    The bill also notes issues of funds beings misused, citing a 2016 article in USA Today that detailed, among other examples, a $6-million dollar operation to import Italian goats to boost Afghanistan’s cashmere industry, including setting up a lab, a farm and hiring a staff to certify the wool. 

    US Army AH-64 Apache attack helicopter. File photo
    © AFP 2017/ DIBYANGSHU SARKAR
    Busted! North Carolina Troops Scammed $27M From Afghanistan Aid

    During a Senate hearing at the time, Special Inspector General for Afghan Reconstruction (SIGAR) John Sopko said that such operations took a "scattershot approach to economic development," and lacked "strategic direction."

    An ongoing investigation by SIGAR suggests that hundreds of millions of US taxpayer dollars may have been paid annually to as many as 200,000 Afghan National Defense and Security Forces “ghost”  troops that don’t exist.

    The bill, sponsored by six Democrats and three Republicans, was proposed chiefly to force a debate about whether there’s value in the US continuing its involvement in Afghanistan and what Washington’s goals are in that effort. 

    Related:

    Over 50 Militants Killed in Southern Afghanistan
    Trump's Advisers Reportedly Propose Plan to Change US Strategy in Afghanistan
    NATO Asks UK to Consider Sending More Troops to Afghanistan
    What the 'Greatest Theft in History' Has to Do With Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan
    Trump Owes US Explanation Before Sending More Troops to Afghanistan - Lawmaker
    Tags:
    funding, bill, US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), Pentagon, Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    China's Dragon Boat Festival Gets Underway
    China's Dragon Boat Festival Gets Underway
    Pride and Prejudice in Versailles
    Pride and Prejudice in Versailles
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok