S Korea, Japan Leaders Agree More Sanctions Against N Korea Necessary

MOSCOW (Sputnik)On Monday, Pyongyang launched a ballistic missile that flew some 280 miles and fell into Japan's exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan.

"I agree with the [Japanese] prime minister's words that now is not time for dialogue with North Korea, but a time to heighten sanctions and pressure," the South Korean president said according to his spokesman, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

Additionally, Moon said that the general goal of sanctions was to bring North Korea to the negotiating table regarding its full denuclearization.

"That is why the international community must on the one hand respond firmly and on the other hand continue to send the message that dialogue is possible if North Korea gives up its nuclear development," Moon stressed.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have risen in recent years amid Pyongyang's nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches conducted in violation of the UN Security Council's resolutions.

