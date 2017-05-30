Nine Indian Troops Injured In Mortar Firing Near Pakistani Border

New Delhi (Sputnik) — This is the third incident of troop injury during mortar firing. According to a BSF official, two personnel are critical and have been airlifted to Jodhpur while others have been taken to a nearby hospital.
Indian ordnance factories produce 51mm British pattern mortar ammunition which has a range of approximately 850 meters. The 51mm mortar is one of the most used weapons during tense situations at the border with Pakistan. Light and small, the 51mm mortar can be easily carried by one soldier. The Indian Army, however, prefers the enhanced range mortar to curb casualty of troops in enemy firing. Its 60 mm mortar has range of up to two km.
