Register
10:27 GMT +330 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A view of the test-fire of Pukguksong-2 guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the spot, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 13, 2017

    'Defensive Play': Pyongyang's Nuclear Umbrella Almost Ready in Face of US Threat

    © REUTERS/ KCNA/Handout
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 9210

    Commenting on North Korea's latest ballistic missile lauch, Russian experts noted that it reflects Pyongyang's drive to complete the creation of a multi-layer nuclear umbrella in order to tackle what Pyongyang sees as a regional threat emanating from Washington and its allies.

    The long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) is launched during a test in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 15, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Pyongyang Developing Missiles Faster Than Seoul Expected
    On Monday morning, South Korean media reported that the country's military had detected what was believed to be a missile launch by North Korea.

    It was later confirmed by the US as a short-range ballistic missile, which flew about 450 kilometers before landing in the Sea of Japan, approximately 300 kilometers off the coast of Japan.

    South Korea' Joint Chiefs of Staff said that the projectile is "estimated to be a Scud type [missile]," and that the South Korean President "was immediately notified of the situation".

    Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga lodged a protest following the launch, saying that the missile fell in Japan's exclusive economic zone.

    Since 2006, Pyongyang has conducted five nuclear tests and a series of missile launches, including launches from submarines.

    Many military experts believe that Pyongyang's latest missile launches indicate that North Korea is ready to put a whole family of ballistic missiles into service, capable of hitting a wide array of targets at range.

    Any Range

    The ballistic missile which was launched by Pyongyang on Monday was identified as the Scud-B, an analogue of the Soviet-made R-17 Elbrus tactical ballistic missile.

    The R-17's range spans between 50 kilometers and 550 kilometers; the yield of its nuclear warhead is from 10 to 550 kilotons.

    R-17
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Radomil / Wz8K14 RB2
    R-17

    The missile's guidance system uses three gyroscopes that give it a Circular Error of Probability of 450 meters.

    In other words, this is a powerful, but not very accurate weapon which isn't particularly effective during pin-point strikes but which is capable of causing serious damage when used against concentrated ground forces or a city neighborhood, according to experts. 

    A South Korean man watches a TV news showing a file footage of North Korea's nuclear test at the Seoul train station in Seoul, South Korea
    © East News/ AP/LJM102
    North Korean Diplomat: Pyongyang ‘Not Afraid’ to Continue Nuclear Tests
    It is worth recalling in this regard that the launch of the Scud missile was preceded by a series of other missile tests conducted by Pyongyang.

    On May 14, North Korea's military launched the Hwangson-12 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which has a range of up to 5,000 kilometers.

    May 21 saw a successful test of the ground-to-ground Pukguksong-2 strategic ballistic missile, which hit a target at a distance of more than 500 kilometers.

    "North Korea has said a Pukguksong-2 could carry a nuclear payload. The missile was also fired from a mobile-launch vehicle and used a solid-fuel technology that experts say will make it easier to hide and launch on short notice," the New York Times reported at the time.

    Experts do not rule out that the next few weeks will see the launch of the Taepodong-2, which is believed to be North Korea's main ballistic missile, with a range of up to 7,000 kilometers.

    "Defensive Play"

    It seems that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is doing his best to speed up the process of introducing the new missiles to his country's arsenal. In this vein, experts say that the tests of three different ballistic missiles in three weeks can be seen as the final stage of this process.

    Many experts believe that North Korea currently sees a direct threat emanating from the US and its allies in the Asia-Pacific region, which is why Pyongyang is attempting to create a protective multi-layer nuclear umbrella as soon as possible.

    In an interview with Sputnik, Russian military expert Mikhail Khodaryonok specifically pointed to Washington's constant threats of a military solution to the North Korean "missile problem."

    "Now time is playing in Kim Jong Un's favor. The more ballistic missiles of different types he has, the more difficult it will be for Washington to achieve something using its military. North Korea is trying to protect itself as soon as possible. From a military and strategic point of view, this is the only way to explain its current behavior," Khodaryonok said.

    According to him, "in this whole situation, only the US can be blamed for their constant threats."

    "We must say bluntly: as compared with the United States, no other country has taken so many steps to violate the non-proliferation regime," he added.

    In this Saturday, April 15, 2017, photo distributed by the North Korean government, Polaris submarine launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) are paraded to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder, in Pyongyang, North Korea.
    © AP Photo/ Korea News Service via AP
    Pyongyang’s Successful Missile Test Shows Progress Toward ICBM Nuke Capability
    Russian diplomats condemned North Korea's missile tests, but said that Pyongyang is forced to deal with a "defensive play."

    Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov, for his part, explained that one of the reasons Pyongyang is ramping up its missile program is that South Korea and Japan intend to join the global missile defense system that the US is consistently developing.

    Franz Klintsevich, first deputy chairman of the Russian Upper House's Defense and Security Committee, said in turn that that the only way to reduce tensions in the region is to conclude a peace treaty between North Korea and the United States.

    "The conclusion of a peace treaty between Washington and Pyongyang will be the best way out, something which will benefit everyone and which will add to a safe world. By signing this treaty, the Americans will also be able to prove that their actions on the Korean Peninsula are directed neither against Russia nor China. Taking into account the North Korean mentality and the situation inside the country, the first step should be made by the United States," Klintsevich said.

    In the meantime, in a telephone conversation on Monday, Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kisida and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson have already agreed to increase pressure on North Korea.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Shinzo Abe: Japan to Take Concrete Actions With US to Suppress North Korea
    North Korea Claims Seoul Surveillance Drones Violated Air Space
    As North Korea Claims Missile Progress, Pentagon Plans ICBM Interceptor Test
    North Korea Most 'Dangerous, Close' Threat US Faces - Army Chief of Staff
    Defying the US: Pyongyang 'Closer to Creating New Type of Ballistic Missiles'
    Tags:
    nuclear warhead, missile launch, actions, program, treaty, Kim Jong Un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Crimean Fairytale: The Karadag Nature Reserve
    Crimean Fairytale: The Karadag Nature Reserve
    All By Herself
    All By Herself
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok