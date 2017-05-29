At Least 37 Afghan Interior Ministry Employees Arrested in 2017

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least 37 military and civilian workers of the Afghan Interior Ministry have been arrested for various charges in 2017, local media reported Monday citing officials from the ministry’s directorate of intelligence.

A total of 28 policemen and 9 civilian employees of the ministry were arrested for corruption, espionage, and other charges on the grounds of intelligence reports, with their cases transferred to judiciary bodies, Khaama Press reported, citing the Interior Ministry officials.

The tracing and arrests of personnel of the ministry involved in corruption and other crimes is still ongoing, the officials added.