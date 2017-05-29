Japan, US Agree to Increase Pressure on N Korea After Missile Test

–

TOKYO (Sputnik)Earlier in the day, Pyongyang launched a ballistic missile that flew some 280 miles and fell into Japan's exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan. The move has already been criticized by Japanese and South Korean officials.

Kishida and Tillerson had a phone conversation after the launch, agreeing to increase anti-Pyongyang pressure and coming to an agreement to call on China to play more active role in settling issues related to tensions on the Korean Peninsula, the Kyodo news agency reported.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have risen in recent years amid Pyongyang's nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches conducted in violation of the UN Security Council's resolutions.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!