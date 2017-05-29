India Sends Three Ships With Aid, Rescue Teams as Sri Lanka Reels Under Flood

New Delhi (Sputnik) — India has sent three ships — INS Shardul, INS Kirch and INS Jalashwa — for rescue and relief operations after receiving a request from the Government of Sri Lanka for assistance following major flooding and landslides in various parts of the country.

"INS Kirch with around 125 personnel on board, arrived at Colombo port and offloaded relief supplies, inflatable boats with diving teams and a mobile medical team with supplies. High Commissioner of India Taranjit Sandhu handed over the supplies to Ravi Karunanayake, Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka at Colombo port. The Indian rescue personnel are now being deployed to the disaster affected zone in coordination with Sri Lanka Navy and other Sri Lankan authorities," Gopal Baglay, spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs, said.

"A second ship, INS Shardul, has also arrived at Colombo port. The ship is carrying additional relief material requested by Sri Lankan authorities. A third ship, INS Jalashwa, has also joined the relief efforts," Baglay added.

Further, the Indian High Commissioner in Colombo is in touch with Sri Lankan authorities to coordinate assistance that may be required.