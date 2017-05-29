Japanese, US Diplomats Agree on Inadmissibility of Pyongyang’s Provocations

TOKYO (Sputnik) — Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Kenji Kanasugi and US Special Representative for North Korea Policy Joseph Yun agreed that the continuation of North Korea’s provocations is unacceptable as Pyongyang launched a new missile earlier in the day, the Japanese foreign ministry said in a statement Monday.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said earlier in the day that Tokyo expresses strong protest to Pyongyang as the missile fell into Japan's exclusive economic zone, almost 190 miles from Japanese Oki Islands. According to Suga, no damage to Japan's ships or aircraft has not been registered so far. The Japanese official also stressed that North Korea’s actions are a violation of UN Security Council’s resolutions.

“Both sides shared a point of view on the inadmissibility of continuing provocative actions of North Korea and agreed, on the basis of the results of G7 summit and the US-Japanese bilateral meeting on the sidelines, to continue close cooperation, including through the UN platforms,” the ministry said.

The countries also agreed to continue joint cooperation with South Korea on the issue of Pyongyang, according to the statement.

Tensions around North Korea's activities with both nuclear and non-nuclear weapons have drastically escalated in recent months, after Pyongyang conducted a number of nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches in violation of the UN Security Council's resolutions.