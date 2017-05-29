Register
29 May 2017
    People gather during a rescue mission at the site of a landslide in Bellana village in Kalutara, Sri Lanka May 26, 2017

    Death Toll From Sri Lanka Floods Rises to 164

    © REUTERS/ Dinuka Liyanawatte
    Asia & Pacific
    A total of 164 people have died and 104 are missing in Sri Lanka, while over 471,000 people were affected after heavy rains triggered floods and mudslides on the island, the disaster management ministry said Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Sunday, the ministry said that a total of 151 people have died and 111 are missing due to the floods.

    “164 deaths and 104 missing reported,” the ministry’s Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said in a new situation report.

    Sri Lankans watch military rescue efforts at the site of a landslide at Bellana village in Kalutara district, Sri Lanka, Friday, May 26, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Eranga Jayawardena
    Over 90 People Dead, 110 Missing as Heavy Floods Hit Sri Lanka
    Earlier in the day, Chinese Leader Xi Jinping expressed condolences to President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena and offered to provide support in dealing with consequences of the large-scale destruction caused by the floods. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce said that Beijing will contribute the humanitarian aid worth almost $2 million to the crisis-hit country.

    The emergency is reportedly the worst since 2003 when a tropical cyclone swept through southwest Sri Lanka, causing flooding and landslides that killed 260 people and destroyed almost 25,000 homes.

