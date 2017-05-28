Register
    May 27, 2016 photo, members of a breakaway faction of the Taliban fighters walk during a gathering, in Shindand district of Herat province, Afghanistan

    Policeman Kills Colleagues in Southern Afghanistan, Joins Taliban

    © AP Photo/ Allauddin Khan
    Asia & Pacific
    A policeman killed six other police servicemen in Afghanistan's southern province of Zabul and joined Taliban movement (terrorist organization, banned in Russia), local media reported Sunday citing local officials.

    Afghan policemen transport a dead body of a police after gunmen attack in Jalalabad city eastern Afghanistan May 17, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Parwiz
    At Least 20 Policemen Killed in Clashes With Taliban in Southern Afghanistan
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) According to the TOLO broadcaster, the incident took place on Saturday in Zabul's district of Shinkai.

    The man reportedly also let the Taliban seize control over a security post, which contained some weapons, but the security forces later managed to re-take the facility.

    Afghanistan has long been suffering from political, economic and security instability as a result of the long-running Taliban insurgency. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country.

