Policeman Kills Colleagues in Southern Afghanistan, Joins Taliban

– According to the TOLO broadcaster, the incident took place on Saturday in Zabul's district of Shinkai.
The man reportedly also let the Taliban seize control over a security post, which contained some weapons, but the security forces later managed to re-take the facility.
Afghanistan has long been suffering from political, economic and security instability as a result of the long-running Taliban insurgency. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)