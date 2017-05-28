Policeman Kills Colleagues in Southern Afghanistan, Joins Taliban

© REUTERS/ Parwiz At Least 20 Policemen Killed in Clashes With Taliban in Southern Afghanistan

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the TOLO broadcaster, the incident took place on Saturday in Zabul's district of Shinkai.

The man reportedly also let the Taliban seize control over a security post, which contained some weapons, but the security forces later managed to re-take the facility.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from political, economic and security instability as a result of the long-running Taliban insurgency. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country.

