Dozens Feared Dead After Car Bomb Explodes in Eastern Afghanistan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the TOLO broadcaster, the incident took place in the Afghan town of Khost. No details concerning the causalities have been officially confirmed, but according to a source at the site of incident there could be at least 30 people that were injured or killed as a result of the explosion.

No group has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are currently conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country.

Afghanistan is in a state of political and social turmoil, with government forces fighting the continuing Taliban insurgency. The instability has persisted in the country since the 2001 US-led invasion to defeat the Taliban and al-Qaeda in the wake of the 9/11 attacks in the United States.

The lack of control and instability turned the country into home to the largest opium poppy production and distribution network in the world.